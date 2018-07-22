The Hackett Group (HCKT) vs. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (CIFS) Financial Contrast

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Hackett Group and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.06%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Dividends

The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs does not pay a dividend. The Hackett Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 9.35% 24.35% 13.70% China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.73 $27.35 million $0.76 22.11 China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $25.12 million 12.65 $24.04 million N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise; ERP, enterprise performance management, and analytic solutions help clients in enhancing the value of their investments in enterprise software and business analytics; and SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration, as well as off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

