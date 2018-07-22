The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferox Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $8,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 10,115,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,279 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

The Coca-Cola opened at $45.28 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $193.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.