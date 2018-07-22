The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Increased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,744,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $76,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.