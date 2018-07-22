Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $1.57 Million

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and HitBTC. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos (Pre-Launch) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00460992 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00162996 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00096468 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos . The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s . The official message board for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.ch

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.