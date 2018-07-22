Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.07.

TXRH stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

