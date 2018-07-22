Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bonds Trading 1.2% Higher

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) debt rose 1.2% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 4.1% coupon and will mature on October 1, 2046. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $74.50 and were trading at $74.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $22.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.59% and a negative net margin of 72.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone purchased 750,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,824,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,897,000 after buying an additional 897,368 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,088,000 after buying an additional 1,032,302 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,387,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after buying an additional 226,110 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,348,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 45,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

