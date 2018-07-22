Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $5.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $18.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Vetr downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded down $0.13, hitting $22.93, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 4,488,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792,141. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

