Tellurian (TELL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tellurian from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.65.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

