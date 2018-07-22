Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €3.84 by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.84 ($4.52) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.04 ($4.76).

ETR O2D opened at €3.60 ($4.24) on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €3.67 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of €4.87 ($5.73).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

