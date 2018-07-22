TechTarget (TTGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.53

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 7963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on shares of TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The stock has a market cap of $870.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, President Kevin Beam sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,165.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,394 shares of company stock worth $14,517,237. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 85.2% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 749,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 344,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 295,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 154,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 97,731 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

