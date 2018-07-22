Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAHO. ValuEngine raised Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Tahoe Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tahoe Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

Shares of Tahoe Resources opened at $4.54 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tahoe Resources has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.00, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Tahoe Resources had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tahoe Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Tahoe Resources by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tahoe Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,827,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 93,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Tahoe Resources by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 501,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 143,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.