TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $15.68 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00025789 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liqui. TaaS has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and $159,244.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00449603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00162407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024366 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

