Symrise (SY1) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.83 ($82.16).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 stock opened at €77.00 ($90.59) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.