Switch Inc (SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,310,327,768.52 in Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 207,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,325.38, for a total value of $1,310,327,768.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Switch opened at $13.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Switch Inc has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the second quarter worth about $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Switch by 111.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen upgraded Switch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.