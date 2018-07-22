Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their neutral rating on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCVL. Citigroup cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $31.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $69,250.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $543,111.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.