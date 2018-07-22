Sunrun (RUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RUN. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.64.

RUN opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 62,394 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $847,310.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,320,990 shares of company stock valued at $39,191,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 146,370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.