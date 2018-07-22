Sunoco (SUN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.02.

Shares of Sunoco opened at $25.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($4.31). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sunoco had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 21.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

