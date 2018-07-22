Sunoco LP (SUN) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Sunoco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 778,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 6,579.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 667,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,553,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 123,748 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.02.

Shares of Sunoco opened at $25.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($4.31). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sunoco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.