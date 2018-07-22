SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXCP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners traded down $0.05, reaching $15.85, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 105,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.70 million, a P/E ratio of 528.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SunCoke Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.57 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 14.13%. equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.97%.

In other SunCoke Energy Partners news, insider Phillip Michael Hardesty acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,931 shares in the company, valued at $77,170.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 538.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

