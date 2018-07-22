Summit Therapeutics PLC (SUMM) Insider Sells £4,175.82 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) insider Leopoldo Zambeletti sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49), for a total value of £4,175.82 ($5,527.23).

Summit Therapeutics opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.46) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.70 ($3.57).

Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.11)) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (10.60) (($0.14)) by GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 102.61%.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat genetic and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

