Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY18 guidance at $7.18-$7.25 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stryker opened at $174.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stryker has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

