STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock (SEOAY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.82%.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.58 on Friday. STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEOAY. ValuEngine raised STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

