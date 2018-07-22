STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock (SEOAY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2018 // No Comments

STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.82%.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.58 on Friday. STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEOAY. ValuEngine raised STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

About STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Earnings History for STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Receive News & Ratings for STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORA ENSO OYJ Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply