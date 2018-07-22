StoneMor Partners L.P. to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StoneMor Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneMor Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of STON opened at $3.57 on Friday. StoneMor Partners has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

In other news, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $33,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree purchased 29,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $180,646.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,633 shares of company stock worth $329,228. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,650,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,344,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 594,634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

