Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103,297 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $750.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.84 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $300,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

