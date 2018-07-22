Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

IJR stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

