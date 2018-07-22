Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,382 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $65.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $1,202,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,630.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.