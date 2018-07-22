Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and $97.26 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004008 BTC on major exchanges including Stronghold, Upbit, Poloniex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006117 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00163851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024029 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00045445 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,125,061,584 coins and its circulating supply is 18,766,734,021 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, CEX.IO, Upbit, Koineks, Cryptomate, Qryptos, Indodax, CryptoMarket, Abucoins, RippleFox, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex, Kraken, Bitbns, Kuna, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Exrates, BCEX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Stronghold, Koinex, Bitfinex, Ovis and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

