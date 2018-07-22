State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.88 Million Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sealed Air by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.85% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

Sealed Air announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

In other news, insider Kenneth P. Chrisman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $315,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emile Z. Chammas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $450,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,840.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $897,400 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

