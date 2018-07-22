Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Property Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4567044830848 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.27 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $260.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wood & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

