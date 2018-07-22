Star Group LP (SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 7th

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

Star Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Star Group opened at $9.92 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $535.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Star Group has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $684.03 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

