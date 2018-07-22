Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $130.56 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 350 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

