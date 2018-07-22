Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of research firms have commented on SRLP. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.
In other Sprague Resources news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sprague Resources opened at $24.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.38.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 1.14%. equities research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprague Resources Company Profile
Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.
