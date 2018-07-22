Sports Direct International (SPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 520 ($6.88) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 400 ($5.29).

Sports Direct International opened at GBX 416.60 ($5.51) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Sports Direct International has a 52-week low of GBX 280.20 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 424.40 ($5.62).

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18 ($0.24) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Sports Direct International had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.67%.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

