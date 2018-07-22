SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 72.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $43.41 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

