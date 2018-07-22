SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $363.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $307.28 and a 12 month high of $366.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $1.0098 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.