SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF opened at $47.14 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

