S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 778,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Shares of S&P Global opened at $212.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $147.07 and a 1 year high of $214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $183,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

