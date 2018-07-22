Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,025 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $485,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,919.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,613,827 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,390 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 742.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,039,718 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 916,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,282.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 960,479 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 891,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.99 to $49.76 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

