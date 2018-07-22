Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern First Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.6718815889763 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Southern First Bancshares traded down $0.55, reaching $43.70, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.91 million. research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 9,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $468,202.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,519 shares of company stock worth $958,765. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

