Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) Receives $15.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.