SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (SONVY) & Cutera (CUTR) Critical Analysis

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: SONVY) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cutera has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cutera 18.54% 16.12% 9.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cutera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cutera does not pay a dividend. SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR $2.43 billion 5.04 $354.51 million $1.08 34.64 Cutera $151.49 million 3.91 $29.99 million $0.77 56.49

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cutera. SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cutera beats SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name. Sonova Holding offers its products through a sales and distribution network, which comprise approximately 50 Sonova-owned wholesale companies and 100 independent distributors; and AudioNova retail network of approximately 3,300 locations in 12 markets. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

