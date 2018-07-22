Sonoco Products (SON) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.10

News coverage about Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sonoco Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8510655648973 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Vertical Research cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.78%.

In other news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 4,777 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $248,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan H. Mcleland sold 11,521 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $622,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,184,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

