Sonic Automotive (SAH) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price reduced by Buckingham Research from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $19.55 rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $774.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

In related news, Chairman O Bruton Smith bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $321,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,476,484.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,543,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,532 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.