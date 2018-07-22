Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Stock Price

Media coverage about Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paratek Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6066178163024 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.60. 263,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,892. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $334.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 707.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.29%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $224,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 177,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $73,010.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,871.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $416,975. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

