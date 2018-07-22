Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Price

Headlines about Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Henry Schein earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5383263013179 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.31 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $351,668.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

