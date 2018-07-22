Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect One Liberty Properties (OLP) Stock Price

Press coverage about One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. One Liberty Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1090888394816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OLP opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.25%. equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

OLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,080 shares of company stock worth $275,855. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

