Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Era Group (ERA) Stock Price

Headlines about Era Group (NYSE:ERA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Era Group earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.2866530041286 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Era Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Era Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 44,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Era Group has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Era Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

