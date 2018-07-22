Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cardlytics (CDLX) Share Price

Media stories about Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardlytics earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3941065683172 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $415.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. Cardlytics has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $25.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

