Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mid-America Apartment Communities earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6458217895621 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities opened at $97.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $386.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 21.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

In other news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.39 per share, with a total value of $99,880.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 220,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $246,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,383.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

