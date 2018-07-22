Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lannett (LCI) Share Price

News stories about Lannett (NYSE:LCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lannett earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4956410104821 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of Lannett traded down $0.45, reaching $12.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 491,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,352. The stock has a market cap of $469.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.57. Lannett has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lannett will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $192,622.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $378,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

